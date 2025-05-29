The Samaria Regional Council and the community of Bruchin on Thursday morning announced that Ravid Chaim, the infant born after his mother was shot dead by a terrorist earlier this month, has passed away at the hospital.

Ravid Chaim was named Ravid honoring his mother's wish, with the additional "Chaim" as a prayer that he survive despite the prenatal trauma.

Days after his birth, the hospital reported a slight improvement in Ravid Chaim's condition, though throughout his hospitalization in the NICU his condition continued to be serious but stable.

Ravid Chaim's mother, Tze'ela Gez Hy"d, was shot dead by terrorists from Burqin as she made her way with her husband Hananel to the delivery room.

Hananel, who was also injured in the shooting, pulled over to the side of the road and called for help, while trying to stop Tze'ela's bleeding and save her life.