25 missiles launched at Israel: At least two severely injured from direct hit in Haifa

At least two people, including a 16-year-old, were injured on Friday afternoon in a barrage of 23 missiles launched by Iran.

Sirens sounded across Israel as a result of the launch, from the Golan Heights and upper Galilee in the north, to Eilat in the south, and most locations in between.

Reports were received of at least five impact sites causing massive damage.

Magen David Adom reported that 14 individuals were injured as a result of a fallen missile in Haifa. The ambulance service stated that its teams were providing medical treatment and evacuating to Rambam Hospital a 16-year-old boy in serious condition with a head injury, and a man approximately 40 years old in serious condition with limb bleeding.

In addition, a 40-year-old man was moderately injured, a 54-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds, and about ten others suffered mild injuries from blast impact.

Among the sites that was hit is a school in central Israel.