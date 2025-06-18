EMERGENCY CAMPAIGN: Help 3,000 Israelis Left Homeless By Iran Strikes

Almost 3,000 people have been evacuated from their homes since Iranian strikes began, leaving several buildings completely destroyed across central Israel. What started as a normal evening quickly became a nightmare when several Iranian missiles slammed into houses and apartments in central Israel overnight, causing widespread destruction, killing three people and wounding dozens. More deaths and injuries followed during subsequent strikes.

>> For immediate relief to families who lost everything - click here now

"We're getting a picture of the people who live in the building, to know if there is anyone missing or trapped. It's a grueoing task that can take hours, especially when we're talking about multistory buildings, with many hundreds of tenants", said emergency coordinator at the scene. The scale of destruction is unprecedented - entire apartment buildings reduced to rubble in minutes.

David from Petah Tikva shared his story: "We clearly see that our civilians are being targeted", as he stood outside his bombed-out building. Yoram Suki, whose apartment was completely destroyed, said "We rushed with his family to a shelter after hearing an air raid alert and emerged after it was over to find his apartment destroyed."

In the most devastating attack, eight people were killed early Monday morning in central Israel in a barrage of dozens of missiles launched from Iran toward Israeli territory. The casualties include families who thought they were safe in their protected rooms.

>> To join hundreds already providing emergency aid - secure access here

The Iranian attacks specifically targeted civilian areas. Israel said Iranian missiles had killed a total of 24 people and wounded some 500 others by Monday morning, and the Israel Defense Forces accused Tehran of deliberately targeting civilians with its strikes. Among the wounded was a 3-month-old baby pulled from the rubble in Rishon Lezion.

Emergency responder Dr. Gal Rosen described the horror: "When we arrived at the scene of the rocket strike, we saw massive destruction."

The immediate need for emergency housing, food, and basic supplies is overwhelming. With paramedics had evacuated another 92 wounded people to hospitals, including a 30-year-old woman in serious condition, families are left with nowhere to turn.

>> For desperately needed support to families watching their homes collapse - donate now

This emergency relief campaign provides hot meals, temporary housing, and essential supplies to the nearly 3,000 evacuated Israelis. Every contribution directly helps families who lost everything in a matter of minutes. The attacks destroyed not just buildings, but entire life savings, family memories, and basic necessities for thousands of people.

URGENT RELIEF CAMPAIGN - DONATE TO HELP HOMELESS FAMILIES

There is critical need for immediate funding. We can't guarantee this emergency relief program will continue beyond this week without immediate donations.