זירת הפיגוע ליד ברוכין דוברות מד"א

A woman was critically wounded and a man was severely hurt on Wednesday when a terrorist opened fire at a vehicle between Bruchin and the Peduel Junction in Samaria.

MDA EMTs and paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated to Beilinson Hospital a female around 30 years old in critical condition with gunshot wounds, and a man around 40 years old in serious condition, fully conscious, with gunshot wounds.

IDF forces are searching for the terrorist.

A defense official stated that initial details indicate that terrorists fired at three vehicles and hit one of them. It was also reported that the terrorists pointed lasers at the vehicle before shooting at it.

The IDF stated that "a terrorist fired at an Israeli vehicle. As a result of the attack, two Israeli civilians were injured to varying degrees and are currently receiving medical treatment."

MDA Paramedic Erez Fogel, one of the first to arrive at the scene, said: “We left from a nearby community with the ambulance and quickly arrived at the scene. We saw a private vehicle on the side of the road with bullet markings. Inside the vehicle was the driver, a woman in her 30s, unconscious with severe gunshot injuries. In the seat next to the driver was a male around 40 years old, fully conscious, also suffering from gunshot wounds. He was trying to treat the injured woman next to him and attempted to stop her bleeding. We got both of them out of the car and provided medical treatment. We loaded the female into the mobile intensive care unit and evacuated her to the hospital while performing resuscitation efforts, as her condition was critical. The male was evacuated in another intensive care ambulance, fully conscious, in serious condition.”