שיחת האיום ליהודה ולד הקלטת השיחה

As part of Iran’s ongoing psychological warfare campaign, Religious Zionist Party CEO Yehuda Vald received a direct threatening phone call this week, believed to have originated from an individual identifying as Iranian.

In the recording, the caller is heard saying: “Hello, are you Yehuda Vald? I want to tell you - you made a mistake. Wait for our missiles, okay? I think you should stay in a shelter. Why are you outside, Mr. Vald?”

Vald confirmed the incident and responded briefly before hanging up: “Who’s even counting you?”

Israeli political circles view the incident as another example of the Iranian regime’s attempt to conduct psychological operations aimed at undermining the sense of security among public figures in Israel.