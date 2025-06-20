Sirens sounded in southern Israel: Missile fired from Iran, damage in Be'er Sheva

הנזק בזירה בדרום צילום: זאב דיקמן, כב"ה דרום

The IDF on Friday morning, at around 5:50 a.m., detected missiles that were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory.

It is believed that a lone missile was fired from Iran and was not intercepted.

Subsequently, sirens were activated in southern Israel, including in Be'er Sheva, as well as in the Judea region. In total, up to three missiles were fired.

A report was received of an impact in Be'er Sheva that caused several vehicles to catch fire. Additionally, an apartment sustained significant damage as a result of the impact.

Magen David Adom reported that one person was lightly injured and 30 people suffered from anxiety.

MDA Paramedic Dvir Ben Ze’ev said: “We arrived quickly at the scene in large numbers, with Mobile Intensive Care Units, ambulances, and medicycles. We saw thick smoke, cars on fire, and one of the buildings had significant damage, along with damage to additional apartments. We set up two casualty treatment points and are conducting medical checks on residents coming out of the buildings. At the same time, together with the Home Front Command, Fire and Rescue, and the police, we are conducting searches in the damaged building and the affected apartments to ensure there are no injured casualties inside.”

At 6:05 a.m., the Home Front Command gave the all clear and residents were permitted to leave the protected spaces.

Overnight, sirens were sounded several times in the Dead Sea due to a suspected infiltration of a UAV. The IDF said that the IAF intercepted three UAVs that were launched from Iran towards Israeli territory.

On Thursday morning, approximately 30 missiles were fired from Iran toward Israeli territory, triggering sirens in numerous communities in central Israel, the coastal plain, and southern Israel.

As a result of the barrage, damage was caused to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva and to buildings in Tel Aviv, Holon, and Ramat Gan. More than 200 people were injured in the missile attack, including four in serious condition and 16 in moderate condition.