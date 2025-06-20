הגעת האנייה לישראל משרד התחבורה

One week after the outbreak of the conflict with Iran, the "Crown Iris" cruise ship docked at Ashdod Port, bringing around 2,000 Israelis who were returned from Cyprus.

The first return ship arrived this morning (Friday) at Ashdod Port, with approximately 2,000 Israeli citizens who were evacuated from Cyprus aboard.

The "Crown Iris" ship, operated by the Mano Shipping company, sailed from Limassol as part of the "Safe Return" operation to bring Israelis back from abroad. The initiative was coordinated between the Ministry of Transportation, the Shipping and Ports Authority, the Home Front Command, and shipping companies, following the closure of Israeli airspace due to the outbreak of the conflict with Iran.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev welcomed the returnees at the port, saying, "The 'Safe Return' operation is a national mission and a symbol of Israeli mutual responsibility. We continue to act vigorously, with all the tools and means at our disposal, to bring Israeli citizens home safely."