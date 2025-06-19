Chief Rabbi Dr. Warren Goldstein has condemned the South African government’s statement defending Iran in the wake of Israel’s recent pre-emptive strike on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, calling the government’s stance “disgraceful—but not unexpected.”

In his address, Rabbi Goldstein accused the South African government of "providing diplomatic and related cover for Iran’s nuclear weapons program."

“Israel’s strike on Iran was a 1-minute-to-midnight action to head off the annihilation of the Jewish state, and prevent another Holocaust,” Rabbi Goldstein said.

“It is therefore shameful that the South African government came to Iran's defence, stating there was no imminent threat to Israel or the West from the regime.”

He cited longstanding concerns raised internationally, including allegations from the United States itself.

“South Africa has not only failed to condemn Iran’s aggression,” he said. Over the last few years, and especially since October 7, it has welcomed the regime. Engaged with it. Partnered militarily. The Trump administration went so far as to declare South Africa a national security threat to the US because of this continued cosying up to a violent dictatorship, the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism.”

The chief rabbi was referring to a recent executive order issued by the Trump administration accusing the South African government of "reinvigorating its relations with Iran to develop commercial, military, and nuclear arrangements… posing national security threats to our nation, our allies, our African partners, and our interests."

He warned that the South African government's statement of support had undone what limited progress the country had made in finding common ground with the US in pursuit of a much-needed trade and investment deal.

“We must hope that any actions now taken against those SA officials, politicians, and other organisations implicated in aiding Iran do not cause ordinary South Africans to pay the price for such malevolence.”

Rabbi Goldstein’s criticism was not reserved only for his own government— he also called out Western nations for their tepid support, and sometimes outright criticism of Israel’s pre-emptive strike on Iran, which he claimed had safeguarded not only the Jewish state itself, but countries throughout the Western world.

“Iran fights back by launching missiles at Israel’s civilian centers, condemnation for which is, as expected, muted in the international media and community of nations,” he said.

“Westerners mustn’t forget the jihadist chant: ‘First Saturday, then Sunday.’ Had Israel been annihilated in a nuclear attack, Iran would have aimed its nuclear arsenal at Europe and the US.

“Everyone knows that Iran must be disarmed,” he added, “but none have Israel’s courage to do what must be done. If they won’t help, they should at least express their gratitude.”

The chief rabbi pointed to recent findings by the International Atomic Energy Agency that the Iranian regime had enriched uranium to 60% — dangerously close to the 90% required for weapons-grade — and had begun implosion testing, an unmistakable sign of nearing weaponization.

“According to experts, Iran has enough 60% enriched uranium to construct up to 10 nuclear bombs within weeks. The science, therefore, indicates that Iran was just weeks away from possessing nuclear weapons.”

He underlined that this was not simply a vague threat or hypothetical danger, citing various “blood-curdling” statements from Iranian leaders who have described the Jewish state as a “cancerous tumor” that must be “cut out” and “eliminated from the geographies of the world.”

“There can be no doubt. Iran’s intent to exterminate the Jewish people has been made clear in word and in deed. The Islamic Republic emblazons ‘Death to Israel and America’ on banners in official processions, and flight-tests ballistic missiles with genocidal slogans against Israel inscribed in Hebrew.”

With the United States having granted Iran a 60-day window to negotiate, and that window closing without progress, Rabbi Goldstein emphasized that diplomacy had run its course. Day 62 marked Israel’s pre-emptive strike — a strike, he argued, not only justified, but morally essential.

“Had Iran been able to develop a nuclear bomb and announce it via a successful test, it would have been too late to launch a pre-emptive strike. Iran would have gained the leverage to completely shift the balance of power, both in the Middle East and globally,” he said.

“Israel acted. And in doing so, it protected not only itself, but the free world.”