In a poignant ceremony, Hanoch Gez performed the brit milah (circumcision) for his grandson, Raviv Chaim Gez, just minutes before the infant's funeral commenced. The baby had been born via emergency delivery after his mother, Tze'ela Gez, was fatally shot in a terrorist attack near the community of Bruchin two weeks ago.

Due to the infant's critical condition following his birth, the circumcision had been postponed. Following his passing earlier that morning, the family decided to fulfill the ritual before laying him to rest.

During the shiva period, a rare naming ceremony was held for the baby, despite the absence of a brit milah. The name, Raviv Chaim, had been chosen by Tze'ela before her untimely death. Attendees recited Psalm 121, "A Song of Ascents: I lift my eyes to the mountains—from where will my help come?"

Tze'ela was en route to the hospital with her husband, Hananel, to give birth when a terrorist opened fire on their vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, while Hananel sustained minor injuries. Military officials later acknowledged the incident as a significant security failure, stating, "When a terrorist murders a woman and harms her fetus and her husband and we are unable to prevent it, it is our failure."