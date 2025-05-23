The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced on Friday morning that engineering forces and IDF soldiers operated in the village of Bruqin to map the homes of terrorists Maher Samara and Jamil Samara.

The two terrorists assisted terrorist Naal Samara in carrying out the shooting attack near Bruchin last week, in which Tze’ela Gez was murdered and another Israeli civilian was wounded.

The mapping was conducted as part of an assessment of the possibility of demolishing the terrorists' homes.

Naal Samara was eliminated on Saturday by Israeli security forces in the village of Bruqin and was confirmed on Wednesday to be part of the cell that murdered Gez last week.

The final confirmation was a result of ballistics tests that were conducted over the past few days, which confirmed that Samara was involved in the attack.