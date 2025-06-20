At Kibbutz Nir Oz, Yair (Yaya) Yaakov HY"D was laid to rest after his body was recovered from Hamas captivity in Gaza about two weeks ago.

His eldest daughter, Shir Yaakov, a survivor of the October 7th massacre at Nir Oz, eulogized:

"How long I waited for this moment—for you to be here. How many times I screamed that I wanted my father back, without being able to prepare myself for this moment—this final time, as you're being laid to rest, into eternal peace. Even in your lifetime, you so deeply believed in such peace."

“Papi, I made it! We made it. Or, Yagil, and Meirav are here with us! I promise to do everything to make them happy and to keep us united. We will preserve this family unit we built. You loved your home so much—the quiet corner you created for yourself—to collapse on the couch or sit on the balcony, with football in the background, loud music, a friend and a beer—or a few beers, or a friend and quite a few beers.”

Or Yaakov, Yair’s son and a survivor of captivity, also eulogized him:

“My dear father, it's hard to speak of you in the past tense, because my heart refuses to believe you're no longer with us. You were an amazing father to me, the pillar of our home, and there's not a day I don’t miss you and need you by my side. This longing is tearing me apart inside.”

He continued: “Dad, you were such a special person. A model father, a true friend. You left behind an immense void that nothing can fill. But I promise you, I will keep your memory alive and breathing within me. I’ll tell your stories, laugh at your jokes, and above all—live the way you would have wanted me to—easygoing, simple, and content. Rest in peace, my dear father. You will always be in my heart, with every breath I take. I love you forever.”

Yagil Yaakov, another son and a survivor of captivity, said:

“I miss you so much and love you deeply. I never thought I’d have to eulogize you at such a young age. I'm only 14, and look how much I’ve grown since you’ve been gone. Dad, I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m so glad this moment came—where everyone is standing and listening to my farewell to you.”

“All this time, I waited for you. I heard stories about you that I never knew—what kind of person you were. Every time I looked at your picture, I couldn’t believe it and always imagined you were looking back at me. You’re probably watching and can’t believe this happened to me, to us, to Nir Oz.”

He added:

“You were the best father there could be. A father who laughed with me, who understood me, who rejoiced in the simple things in life. I miss you so much and I’m sure you’re in the best place you could be. I hope you’re happy there, together with everyone.”