A rare naming ceremony was held today at the Gez family home in Samaria, where community leaders and mourners gathered to honor the memory of Tze'ela Gez, the mother murdered in a shooting attack last week. Due to the infant's medical condition, he could not be circumcised at the time - the traditional Jewish ceremony accompanying the naming of male infants.

The baby was named Ravid Chaim, a name chosen by Tze'ela herself before the attack. During the ceremony, Rabbi Meir Hilvitz, the chief Rabbi of Bruchin, and Yossi Dagan, governor of Samaria, led prayers for the baby's recovery and urged continued prayers for his health. The family has called on the public to offer prayers for Ravid Chaim, who is said to need "abundant heavenly mercy."

Tze'ela’s husband, Hananel Gez, addressed the crowd and demanded action to prevent further attacks. "My dear Tze'ela, I love you so much," he said. "We are here so that your murder will not be in vain." Hananel called for security reforms, urging pregnant women to voice their fear of becoming victims in the rising wave of violence. "A pregnant woman should not be afraid of being shot while on her way to the delivery room," he declared.

Dagan pledged to strengthen settlement efforts in the region, promising to establish a new town in Tze'ela's memory. "We will cry louder," Dagan vowed, "so that this will be the last attack."

Tze'ela’s sister condemned the authorities for failing to act sooner despite a history of attacks in the area. "This is not the first attack, nor the second, nor even the third," she said, urging for immediate and stronger measures to protect the community.

The ceremony culminated with a collective reading of Psalms and a commitment from the community to continue fighting for justice and security in the region.