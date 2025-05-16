A slight improvement was recorded Friday in the condition of the newborn baby delivered following the deadly shooting attack in Samaria earlier this week. The infant, who remains hospitalized in the neonatal intensive care unit at Schneider Medical Center, is now listed in serious but stable condition.

The baby was delivered in emergency circumstances after the mother, Tze’ela Gez, may her memory be blessed, was critically wounded in the attack and later succumbed to her injuries.

Two days after the murder, security forces continue their efforts to locate the terrorist responsible. The IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) are conducting an extensive manhunt for the gunman, who opened fire from an area near the road and subsequently fled the scene.

In parallel to the pursuit, IDF engineering units carried out ground surveys near Route 446 to aid in the search and to strengthen security infrastructure in the area.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, stating: "I am deeply shocked by the dreadful attack in Samaria against a woman in advanced pregnancy and her husband, while they were on their way to the delivery room. This despicable event precisely reflects the difference between us – those who cherish and bring life – and the despicable terrorists whose purpose in life is to kill us and extinguish lives. I trust the security forces that in this case too, they will quickly reach the murderers and hold them accountable along with anyone who assisted them."