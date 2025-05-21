The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed the elimination of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack near Bruchin in which Tze'ela Gez was murdered. Two additional suspects have been arrested for investigation by the Shin Bet.

The operation took place during a targeted search by IDF soldiers from the Ephraim Brigade, guided by the Shin Bet, last Saturday in the village of Burqin, close to the attack site. The terrorist approached the forces holding a suspicious bag and shouting in Arabic. Perceiving an immediate threat, the soldiers neutralized him without sustaining any injuries.

Subsequent intelligence investigations by the Shin Bet, IDF, and the Judea and Samaria Police District identified the assailant as Nael Samara, who had previously served a prison sentence for his involvement with the Hamas terrorist organization. He was released in 2010 and briefly detained again in 2019 for incitement on social media.

The bag carried by the terrorist contained an M16 rifle and other weapons used in the attack. Police investigators collected the evidence to identify additional accomplices.

As part of the ongoing investigation, IDF forces have arrested several other suspects believed to be involved in the attack, including the head of the terrorist cell. The inquiry revealed that the cell had carried out three additional shooting attacks in the area in recent months, including one near Ariel in March, which resulted in moderate injuries to an Israeli civilian.

Tze'ela Gez was critically wounded in the shooting while traveling with her husband, Hananel, to the hospital to give birth to their fourth child. She was in the final month of her pregnancy and was later pronounced dead. The baby was delivered via emergency cesarean section and remains in serious but stable condition. Hananel sustained light injuries and was discharged from the hospital the same day.

Yesterday, following morning prayers at the Gez family home, a rare naming ceremony was held for the newborn, despite the absence of a brit milah due to his medical condition. The name chosen was "Ravid Chaim," as selected by Tze'ela before her death. Attendees sang "Shir LaMa'alot" after the naming. The family requests prayers for the baby's recovery: Ravid Chaim ben Tze'ela.