Naomi Gez, grandmother of the late infant Ravid Chaim and mother-in-law of Tze'ela Gez, who was murdered in a terrorist attack, spoke to Arutz Sheva about the profound grief her family is experiencing in the wake of Ravid Chaim's funeral today.

"I can't describe the feelings of a grandmother awaiting her grandchild. Such sorrow. We waited so long for this sweet baby. Unfortunately, his mother was murdered so cruelly, and he as well. What can we say? We ask for these murders to stop in our beautiful land of Israel. There needs to be a change in policy. It's not enough to extinguish a fire, kill a terrorist, or demolish his house. We need to enter the villages and decide—no more. Jewish blood is not worthless," Gez stated.

She added, "We are experiencing great sorrow and deep sadness. How much they waited for this child, how much Hananel waited and anticipated. The pregnancy was so, so difficult."

Gez expressed that one of the things that strengthened her was the embrace the family has received from the people of Israel. "The greatest comfort is the embrace from the people of Israel and the love they give us. From all over the world, we receive so much love."

Addressing how she is personally coping, she shared, "I work in education and believe in life. There should be responsible reactions from adults towards children, and not to give them the feeling that the world has collapsed. To simply deal with what is and do the best. I promised Tze'ela at the funeral that I would walk in her light."

"We now have three orphaned grandchildren. They have grandparents on Tze'ela's side—Grandfather Shmuel and Grandmother Galia—who are wonderful and loving people, and Tze'ela's sisters. And we are Grandfather Hanoch and Grandmother Naomi and Hananel's siblings. We will help them. We will overcome and show Tze'ela that her light will only grow," she concluded.