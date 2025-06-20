Earlier today (Friday), the IDF struck and eliminated Mohammad Khadr Al-Husseini, the commander of the Hezbollah firepower array in the Litani sector, in the area of Chabriha in southern Lebanon.



During the war, the terrorist advanced numerous attacks toward Nahariyya, Haifa, and additional cities within Israeli territory.



Recently, he had been involved in efforts to rebuild Hezbollah’s artillery forces. His actions constituted a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.



The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel.

