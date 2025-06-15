Last night at 2:30 AM, Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles and drones directly into Israeli residential neighborhoods, killing and injuring Israelis.

>> For immediate emergency housing assistance - help families tonight

In Bat Yam, an Iranian missile struck a residential building directly, killing several Israelis, including two children - an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy.

The destruction is unprecedented. Bat Yam's mayor reported 61 buildings damaged, with 6-7 requiring complete demolition, possibly reaching double digits. "This is unprecedented for the number of buildings we'll need to demolish from a single strike", he said.

Rescue teams treated almost 200 wounded at the Bat Yam site alone. Search and rescue operations continue for 3 missing people trapped under the rubble.

>> To provide emergency housing for a displaced family - secure immediate help here

The human cost extends far beyond casualties. Hundreds of families lost their homes and all possessions in a single night. The mayor described the scene: "Even before most rescue forces arrived, the street was covered with metal debris. There was dust on all cars and people lying on the street - images that reminded us of the Twin Towers tragedy".

Tzedaka V'Chesed is coordinating emergency housing through Shomrei Yisroel for families who lost everything. These displaced families include children, the elderly, and injured survivors who have nowhere to go except temporary shelters.

Emergency housing costs average $180 per family per night in hotels, but many families have exhausted their savings after just one week of displacement.

>> Families need emergency housing tonight - spots are filling up fast