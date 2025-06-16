At least 14 Israelis have been confirmed dead and hundreds wounded as Iran launched waves of ballistic missiles targeting Israeli cities over the past three days. In Bat Yam alone, 7 people were killed when a missile directly hit a residential building, causing partial collapse and trapping residents under rubble. Five of the victims were Ukrainian nationals, including three children.

The scale of destruction is unprecedented. Buildings have been reduced to rubble, families are trapped, and time is running out for those still missing.

ZAKA360 volunteers arrived at impact sites within minutes of the strikes, equipped with specialized rescue equipment and working alongside military forces. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at multiple locations, with volunteers climbing through dangerous building skeletons in the early morning hours to reach victims.

"We're working against time", said a ZAKA360 coordinator at the Bat Yam site. "Every minute counts when people are trapped under concrete and steel."

Additional casualties were reported in Rishon LeZion, Petah Tikva, and other central Israeli cities. In Rishon LeZion, 3 people were confirmed dead and over 100 injured when an Iranian ballistic missile scored a direct hit on residential buildings.

Volunteers face extreme danger as they navigate unstable structures. Home Front Command search and rescue forces are working at several reported impact sites, but ZAKA360's specialized teams are essential for ensuring proper handling of victims according to Jewish law.

"I've never seen destruction like this in Israeli cities", reported volunteer David from the Bat Yam rescue site. "We're pulling people from rubble that used to be their homes."

The conflict has now entered its fourth day, with fresh missile barrages continuing to target Israeli population centers. Each new wave of attacks creates additional emergency scenarios requiring immediate response.

ZAKA360 has deployed teams to multiple impact zones simultaneously. Beyond the life-saving rescue work, the organization ensures that those who didn't survive receive proper Jewish burial according to halacha. This sacred work requires specialized equipment, training, and resources that are being rapidly depleted.

The organization's emergency stockpiles are running critically low after three days of non-stop operations. Rescue equipment, medical supplies, and protective gear for volunteers are urgently needed as missile attacks continue.

"We can't stop our work, but we need immediate support to replenish our supplies", explained a ZAKA360 operations manager. "Every piece of equipment we have is being used around the clock."

The race against time continues as international efforts for diplomacy and de-escalation proceed, but ZAKA360 volunteers remain focused on their immediate mission: saving lives and providing dignity to the fallen.

Time is critical. Each hour that passes reduces the chances of finding survivors in the rubble. ZAKA360 needs immediate financial support to:

Replenish specialized rescue equipment

Provide protective gear for volunteers in danger zones

Maintain 24/7 emergency response capability

Ensure proper resources for halachic burial services

With missile attacks continuing and more emergency responses likely needed, ZAKA360's resources are stretched to the breaking point. The organization cannot maintain this level of emergency response without immediate community support.

The window to save lives is closing. Every donation enables ZAKA360 to continue their sacred work of rescue and ensuring dignified burial for the fallen. Support Israel's emergency responders now - when every second counts.