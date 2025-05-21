The IDF cleared for publication on Wednesday morning that Staff Sergeant Danilo Mocanu, aged 20 from Holon, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mocanu served in the 51st Company in the 82nd Battalion of the 7th Brigade.

858 soldiers have fallen since the start of the war.

In the incident in which Mocanu fell, another soldier was lightly wounded and evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. His family has been notified.

Mocanu and the lightly wounded soldier were operating in a building which collapsed when it was hit by an explosive device that went off.

Earlier this week, Sergeant Yosef Yehuda Chirak, aged 22, from Harasha in Binyamin, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Chirak served as a soldier in the 601st Combat Engineering Battalion, 401st "Iron Trails".

Two other soldiers were lightly wounded in the same incident.

On Tuesday, the IDF published the initial findings of the inquiry into the incident in which Chirak was killed.

According to the IDF, the soldiers operated in the area in the northern Gaza Strip to destroy terrorist infrastructure, both above and underground. During the operation, a force from the brigade found a tunnel shaft and began inspecting it.

While Chirak was near the site, another company operated nearby to secure the area. The preliminary investigation found that Yosef was killed as a result of friendly fire by the securing force.

The IDF stressed that the findings are initial information, and are based on the preliminary investigation and the report given to the fallen's family.