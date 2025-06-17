The IDF cleared for publication on Tuesday morning that Staff Sergeant Naveh Leshem, 20, from Nokdim, a soldier in the 12th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, was killed during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

His death brings the total number of IDF soldiers fallen since the start of the war to 869.

During the same incident in which Leshem was killed, an officer and three additional soldiers from the 12th Battalion were seriously wounded. All were evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

An investigation revealed that the soldiers were inside an IDF Merkava armored personnel carrier (APC) when it was hit directly by an RPG fired by terrorists in Khan Yunis.

On Monday, the IDF cleared for publication the death of Captain (Res.) Tal Movshovitz, 28, from Reut, who served as a Deputy Company Commander in the 7086th Combat Engineering Battalion of the Golani Brigade. He was killed during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

Movshovitz died after an explosive device detonated in Khan Yunis. An initial investigation indicates that a terrorist squad ambushed the force, detonating an IED against the Hummer jeep carrying Movshovitz and other soldiers, before opening fire.