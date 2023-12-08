The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit has named 95 soldiers who fell in battle since the beginning of the ground incursion in Gaza.

On Thursday afternoon, the IDF announced the death of Sergeant first class (res.) Maor Gershoni, 24 from Yokne'am Illit, who was a commander in Battalion 8173 of the Etzioni Brigade and fell in battle in Gaza on Wednesday.

His death follows the deaths of Sergeant Amit Bonzel, 22, from Shoham, who fell in battle in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday; and Staff Sergeant Alemnew Emanuel Feleke, 22, from Kiryat Gat, died on Wednesday from injuries sustained in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

Also on Wednesday, the IDF announced that Sergeant Major (Res.) Adi Shani, age 39, from Tzur Yitzhak, a reconnaissance soldier in Logistics Unit 6036, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Early on Wednesday morning, the IDF said that Staff Sergeant (res.)Yehonatan Malka, 23, from Be'er Sheva, fell in battle in the Gaza Strip; and that Lieutenant Yochai Gur Hershberg, 52, fell in a military accident in southern Israel.

On Tuesday, the IDF cleared for publication of the names of two additional soldiers who fell in battles in the Gaza Strip: Master sergeant (res.) Matan Damari, 31, from Dimona, who was killed by mortar fire in the northern Gaza Strip, and Master sergeant (res.) Ilay Eliyahu Cohen, 23, from Beit Nehemia.

סמל יקיר ידידיה שינקולבסקי, סרן איתן פיש וסמ"ר תובל יעקב צנעני באדיבות המשפחות

On the morning of Tuesday, December 5, the IDF announced that Staff Sergeant Yakir Yedidya Schenkolewski, 21, from Migdal Oz; Captain Eitan Fisch, 23, from Peduel; and Sergeant Tuval Yaakov Tsanani, 20, from Kiryat Gat fell in battle in Gaza.

Later that day, the IDF reported that Sergeant first class (res.) Gil Daniels, age 34 from Ashdod, fought in Brigade 261's Battalion 6261; and Captain Yahel Gazit, age 24 from Rakefet, served as a deputy company commander in Brigade 188's Battalion 53.

On Monday morning, December 4, the IDF reported that Sergeant major (res.)Neriya Shaer, 36, from Yavneh fell in battle in the central Gaza Strip; Sergeant first class (res.)Ben Zussman, 22, from Jerusalem, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip; and Sergeant Binyamin Yehoshua Needham, 19, from Zikhron Ya'akov, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

רס"ל (מיל׳) אור ברנדס וסמ"ר אסצ׳אלו סמה דובר צה"ל

Two soldiers fell on Saturday, December 2: Sergeant first class (res.) Or Brandes, 25 years old from Shoham, who fought in Battalion 82 of Brigade 7, and fell in battle in central Gaza; and Staff Sergeant Aschalwu Sama, age 20 from Petah Tikva, who fought in Battalion 932 of the Nahal Brigade, and died of his wounds after he was wounded in battle in northern Gaza on November 14.

Just prior to the beginning of a week-long ceasefire agreed upon in order to allow for prisoner swaps, the IDF announced the deaths of Staff Sergeant Eitan Dov Rosenzweig, 21 from Alon Shvut, who served in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade and fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip; and Captain Liron Snir, 25, from Ofra, a soldier in the Golani Brigade, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday morning, November 21, the IDF cleared for publication that Captain (res.) Arnon Moshe Avraham Benvenisti Vaspi, 26, from Yesud HaMa'ala, and Staff sergeant Ilya Senkin, 20, from Nof Hagalil. Both served in the Givati Brigade.

Early in the afternoon of Monday, November 20, the IDF reported that Staff Sergeant Eytan Dishon, age 21 from Jerusalem, fell while fighting in Gaza.

Dishon was a soldier in the Givati Brigade, and fell during battle in northern Gaza.

Earlier that same day, the IDF cleared for publication that Staff Sergeant Dvir Barazani, 20, from Jerusalem, and Sergeant Yinon Tamir, 20, from Pardes Hanna-Karkur, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Both served in the 890th Battalion, the Paratroopers Brigade.

Yinon Tamir and Dvir Barazani Courtesy of the families

On Sunday, the IDF named seven soldiers who fell during the war:

Sergeant Binyamin Meir Airly, 21, from Beit Shemesh, served in the 101st Battalion, the Paratroopers Brigade.

Captain (res.) Roey Biber, 28, from Tzur Moshe, a moshav in central Israel, served in the Yahalom unit of the Israeli Combat Engineering Corps.

סרן (במיל') רועי ביבר וסמל בנימין מאיר ארלי באדיבות המשפחות

First Sergeant Yakir Biton, a 34-year-old resident of Jerusalem, who served in the 8717th Battalion, 261st Brigade.

Sergeant Major Rani Tahan, a 40-year-old resident of Sde Nehemia, served in the 8717th Battalion, 261st Brigade.

Major Chen Yahalom, a 35-year-old resident of Kfar Azar, served in the 8159th Battalion of the Artillery Corps. Yahalom was killed in a car accident while on leave from the war in Gaza.

שלושה לוחמי מילואים צילום: דובר צה"ל

Lieutenant (Res.) Adir Portugal, 23, from Mazkeret Batya, was an officer in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade.



Staff Sergeant Gal Mishaelof, 21, from Modiin, was a soldier in the Tzabar Battalion of the Givati Brigade.

פורטוגל ומישאלוף באדיבות המשפחות

On Saturday evening, the IDF announced the deaths of six soldiers who fell in battle in Gaza:

Master Sergeant (res.) David (Dudi) Digmi, age 43, from Rishon Lezion, served as a paramedic in the southern brigade of the Gaza Division and fell on November 7.

Staff Sergeant Shlomo Gurtovnik, age 21, from Modi'in Maccabim-Reut, served as a combat paramedic in Battalion 46 of Brigade 401 and fell in battle in Gaza.



Captain Eden Provisor, age 21 from Alfei Menasheh, served as a platoon commander in Battalion 52, Brigade 401, and fell in battle in Gaza.

Staff Sergeant Adi Malik Harb, age 19 from Beit Jan, served in the Nahal commando unit in the Nahal Brigade, and fell in battle in Gaza.



Staff Sergeant Shachar Fridman, age 21 from Jerusalem, served in Battalion 101 of the Paratroopers Brigade, and fell in battle in Gaza.



Major Jamal Abbas, age 23 from Peki'in, served as a company commander in Battalion 101 of the Paratroopers Brigade, and fell in battle in Gaza.

סמ"ר עדי מאלכ חרב, סגן עדן פרוביזו ורסמ"ר שלמה גורטובניק באדיבות המשפחות

On Thursday, November 16, the IDF announced that Captain Shlomo Bin-Nun, 22 years old from Modi'in, fell during operational activity in northern Gaza on Wednesday night. Bin-Nun was a company commander Battalion 202 of the Paratroopers Brigade.

Earlier that same day, the IDF announced that Captain Asaf Master, 22, from Kibbutz Bahan, a platoon commander in the 601st Battalion, 401st Brigade, and Captain Kfir Itzhak Franco, 22, from Jerusalem, a platoon commander in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade, were killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, November 14, two IDF soldiers fell in battle in northern Gaza: Captain (res.) Omri Yosef David, 27, from Karmiel, Deputy Company Commander in the 12th Negev Brigade and Captain Yedidya Asher Lev, 26, from Tal Menashe, Deputy Company Commander in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade.

Also on Tuesday, the IDF announced that Staff Sergeant Roee Marom, 21, from Ra'anana, who served in the 906th Battalion, and Master Sergeant (res.) Raz Abulafia, 27 years old, from Rishpon, a soldier in the 6863rd Battalion, 12th Brigade, fell in battle in northern Gaza:

On Monday morning, the IDF announced that two members of the Commando Brigade, Major Isachar Natan,28, from Kiryat Malachi, and Staff Sergeant Itay Shoham, 21, from Rosh Haayin, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

On Saturday night, an IDF spokesman announced the names of five additional soldiers who fell in Gaza over the weekend: Master Sergeant (res.) Matan Meir, 38, from Odem, fought in Battalion 697, Brigade 551; Major (res.) Moshe Yedidya Leiter, age 39 from Ein Tzurim, Company Commander of Battalion 697 of Brigade 551, served as a company commander in the Shaldag Unit; Sergeant Major (res.) Yosef Chaim (Yossi) Hershkowitz, age 44 from Gva'ot, fought in Battalion 697 of Brigade 551; Master Sergeant (res.) Sergei Shmarkin, 32 years old from Kiryat Shmona, fought in Battalion 697 of Brigade 551, and Master Sergeant (res.) Natanel (Nati) Harosh, age 34 years from Jerusalem, fought in Administrative Aid Unit 5084 in the Givati Brigade fell during the battles in northern Gaza.

On Friday, the IDF announced that Staff Sergeant Yehonatan Yitzchak Samo, a soldier in the Paratroopers Brigade from Carmei Tzur, died several days after he was badly wounded in a battle with Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Staff Sergeant Gilad Rozenblit, 21, from Kibbutz Ginegar, fell during an operational activity in northern Gaza on Thursday. Rozenblit served as a combat medic in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade ("Iron Tracks").

Also on Thursday, Master Sergeant (Res.) Dov Moshe (Dovy) Kogen, 32 years old from Nov, a member of the Shaldag Unit, fell in battle in Gaza. Kogen was the third member of Shaldag and the 36th IDF soldier to fall since the beginning of the ground operation.

Sergeant Eliahou Benjamin Elmakayes, 29, from Jerusalem, fought in the engineering battalion 8219 in Brigade 551, and fell in battle in central Gaza on Wednesday.

The IDF cleared for publication on Wednesday that Staff Sergeant Noam Yosef Abu, aged 20 from Dimona, a soldier in the Nahal Brigade, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was announced that Sergeant Major Yonatan Hatzor, age 22 from Katzir, and Sergeant Major (res.) Yaacov Ozeri, 28, from Kfar Shamai, fell in battle in northern Gaza, the IDF announced. Hatzor fought in the IDF's Shaldag unit, and Ozeri fought in the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Armored Brigade.

In addition, three soldiers were seriously injured on Tuesday night in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip. Their families have been notified.

On Monday morning, the IDF announced the death of Staff Sergeant Shahar Cohen Mivtach, 22, from Karmiel, who fell on Sunday in battle in northern Gaza.

On Sunday, one week after his tank overturned on the northern border, Rabbi Naaran Eshchar, a rabbi at Yeshivat Shadmot Mehola, died of his wounds. Rabbi Na'aran Eshchar donated a kidney to a man he did not know only four months ago, and because of this, he should not have been recruited into the war reserves. But he insisted.

Sergeant Yonatan Maimon, an IDF soldier in the Nahal Brigade, was killed in battle with the Hamas terrorist organization in northern Gaza on Saturday night. Maimon's family has been notified of their son's passing.

On Saturday evening, the IDF named four additional soldiers who fell in battle in Gaza.

Major Yehuda Natan Cohen, 25 years old from Shadmot Mechola, was a Givati commander who fell in northern Gaza.

Staff Sergeant Gilad Nehemya Nitzan, 21 from Shiloh, a Givati commando soldier, fell in battle in northern Gaza.

Staff Sergeant Yonadav Raz Levenstein, 23 years old from Maaleh Adumim, a Givati commando soldier, fell in battle in northern Gaza.

Master Sergeant Lior Arazi, 25 years old from Givat Haim Ihud, a paramedic in the Shaldag unit, fell in battle in northern Gaza.

On Friday morning, the IDF named four soldiers who had fallen in battle in northern Gaza: Captain Beni Wais, 22, from Haifa, a platoon commander in the 195th Battalion, 460th Brigade.

Master Sgt. (res.) Uriah Mash, 41, from Talmon, who fought in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade.

Master Sgt. (res.) Yehonatan Yosef Brand, 28, from Jerusalem, who fought in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade.

Sgt. Major (res.) Gil Pishitz, 39, from Harish, a tank driver in the 9th Battalion, 401st Brigade.

Later on Friday, Staff Sergeant Itai Sa'adon, 21, from the Galilee community of Har Halutz, was killed while fighting Hamas in northern Gaza. Sa'adon fought in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade.

In addition, the IDF said that Sergeant First Class (res.) Yedidya Eliyahu, age 25 from Karnei Shomron who fought in the Combat Engineering Corps' Battalion 8170, fell in battle in Gaza.

On Thursday evening, it was cleared for publication that IDF paratrooper Yair Nifousy was killed in battle against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Staff Sgt. Nifousy, a 20-year-old resident of Adi, served in the Paratrooper’s 101st Battalion. He was seriously wounded in battle in northern Gaza Wednesday night and succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Another soldier from the 101st Battalion was also wounded in the same battle.

Another soldier who fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip was Lt. Col. Salman Habaka, 33, from Yanuh-Jat.

Eight soldiers from the Givati Tzabar Battalion were killed when an anti-tank missile hit their armored personnel carrier: Adi Danan, 20, from Yavne, Halel Solomon, 20, from Dimona, Erez Mishlovsky, 20, from Oranit, Adi Leon, 20, from Nili, Ido Ovadia, 19, from Tel Aviv, Lior Siminovich, 19, from Herzliya, Roei Dawi, 20, from Jerusalem, and Pdaya Mark, 22, from Otniel.

In addition, Ariel Reich, 24, from Jerusalem, and Asif Luger, 21, from Yagur, soldiers from the 77th Armored Battalion, were killed when their tank drove over an explosive device.

Later in the day, the names of three additional soldiers who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip were released: Roee Saragusti, squad commander in the Givati Brigade, Itai Yehuda, and Shai Arus.

In addition, two soldiers were seriously injured during the fighting that day.

On Tuesday, the names of two IDF soldiers who fell in battle against the Hamas terrorist organization in northern Gaza were cleared for publication.

Sergeant Roei Wolf, a 20-year-old resident of Ramat Gan, and Sergeant Lavi Lipshitz, a 20-year-old resident of Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, were killed during battles on the ground against Hamas in northern Gaza.

Both soldiers served in the Givati Brigade Commando Unit. They were killed by an RPG that was fired at the building in which the Givati soldiers were stationed at the time.

Staff Sergeant Alemnew Emanuel Feleke, 22, from Kiryat Gat, who died on Wednesday, died of injuries sustained in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

Sergeant first class (res.) Maor Gershoni, from Yokne'am Illit, fell in battle in Gaza on Wednesday, the IDF reported early Thursday afternoon

Sergeant major (res.) Kobi Dvash, 41, from Tiberias, was killed on Thursday in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Master sergeant (res.) Eyal Meir Berkowitz, 28, from Jerusalem, fell on Thursday in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

- On Thursday, former IDF Chief of Staff, Minister Gadi Eisenkot, received the devastating news that his son, Master sergeant (res.) Gal Meir Eisenkot, 25, fell in battle in Gaza.

- In addition, the IDF announced that Sergeant Major (Res.) Jonathan David Deitch, 34, from Harish, fell in southern Gaza.

Thursday, the IDF announced the deaths of Sergeant Amit Bonzel, 22, from Shoham, who fell in battle in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

On Friday, Master Sgt. (res.) Naftali Yonah Gordon, 32, of the 188th Armored Brigade's 53rd Battalion, from Jerusalem was killed in action.

- Sgt. First Class (res.) Omri Rot, 25, a tank commander in the 188th Armored Brigade's 53rd Battalion, from Katzrin, was also reported killed in action on Friday.

The IDF began ground operations in northern Gaza on Friday, nearly three weeks after Hamas terrorists massacred over 1,400 people in southern Israel.

During the ground incursions into Gaza, Private Ori Megidish, an IDF soldier who was one of hundreds of people kidnapped by terrorists into Gaza on October 7, was successfully rescued from captivity.