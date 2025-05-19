Combat engineering soldier Yosef Yehuda Hirak, of blessed memory, a resident of the community of Harasha in the Binyamin Regional Council, fell in battles in the Gaza Strip.

Yosef Yehuda, 22 at the time of his death, was married just seven months ago to his wife, Emunah. He is survived by his parents and three sisters.

Hirak was the son-in-law of Yehuda Eliyahu, the CEO of the Settlement Administration in the Ministry of Defense.

The Binyamin Regional Council stated that professional teams from the council and the community are supporting the family during this difficult time. Details of the funeral will be announced at a later time.

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Yisrael Gantz, eulogized Hirak: "Just a few months ago, we danced together at Yosef Yehuda’s wedding, and now we have received the news of his fall in battle. He went out to fight to destroy the enemy. Together with his dear Emunah, he built a home full of devotion. With God’s help, we will rise from this devastation and fulfill his aspiration to completely destroy the enemy that has risen against us. In this difficult hour, I send strength to my brother and friend Yehuda Eliyahu, the former CEO of the council, on the loss of his beloved son-in-law."