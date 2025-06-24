תיעוד מהחיפוש שבוצע דוברות המשטרה

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Fraud Unit of the Tel Aviv District Police arrested a 27-year-old Tel Aviv resident on Sunday on suspicion of carrying out assignments for a hostile Iranian entity.

According to statements from the Shin Bet and police spokespersons, the suspect had been in contact with Iranian operatives for several months and allegedly carried out various tasks at their direction. These included photographing the homes of public officials, documenting military bases, and spray-painting graffiti.

Investigators found that the suspect had received thousands of dollars in payment, transferred via virtual currencies.

During a search of his home in Tel Aviv on Sunday, authorities seized computers and digital storage devices believed to have been used to communicate with his Iranian handlers.

On Monday morning, the suspect was brought before the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court, which extended his detention until June 26.

The Shin Bet and police emphasized that hostile intelligence and terror networks continue to attempt to recruit Israelis for espionage and terror-related activities. “These organizations reach out through social media platforms, and we urge all citizens and residents of Israel not to engage with foreign actors or carry out any missions on their behalf,” the agencies stated.

They added, “All security bodies will act with full force to bring anyone involved in such activity to justice and call on the public to immediately report any suspicious contact or solicitation attempts.”