With schools, workplaces, synagogues, and gathering places shut under emergency directives—and most of the nation on edge after several sleepless nights—Meir Panim’s branches sprung into action, despite limited staff and mounting risks. “We’re exhausted more than anything—physically and emotionally—but we know people are counting on us,” said Ilanit, the Or Akiva branch manager.

The conflict erupted at 3:00 a.m. on Friday morning, catching much of the country off guard. But by Saturday night, teams were already coordinating with branch managers and the Home Front Command to determine how—and where—they could safely serve Israel’s most vulnerable.

On Sunday, even after another morning of sirens and shelter runs, Meir Panim branches in Tiberias and Or Akiva were open for take-out meals, while other locations like Dimona, Tzefat, and Jerusalem took time to plan for safe reopening on Monday. Volunteers—some of whom came at personal risk—stepped in to help with food distribution, especially as regular staff and national service members were instructed to remain at home for safety reasons.

The organization is already seeing a spike in need. Families with children stuck at home and no access to school meals are turning to Meir Panim. Elderly residents, too frightened to venture out, are requesting home deliveries in record numbers. And in cities like Dimona and Yerucham, where fears of escalation are heightened by nearby military and nuclear infrastructure, residents are depending on Meir Panim for both food and reassurance.

Despite it all—the fear, the fatigue, the uncertainty—Meir Panim remains a lifeline.

“We’re here. We’re tired, yes. But we’re committed to being the safety net for those who need us most,” says Mimi Rozmaryn, Director of Global Development. “If ice cream parlors are considered essential services, then surely feeding the hungry is too!”

Support Meir Panim’s emergency efforts. Donate now to help us feed families, care for the elderly, and continue showing up—no matter what.

