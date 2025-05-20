The IDF on Tuesday published the initial findings of the inquiry into the incident in which Sergeant Yosef Yehuda Chirak, a member of the 401st Brigade, was killed.

According to the IDF, the soldiers operated in the area in the northern Gaza Strip to destroy terrorist infrastructure, both above and underground. During the operation, a force from the brigade found a tunnel shaft and began inspecting it.

While Chirak was near the site, another company operated nearby to secure the area. The preliminary investigation found that Yosef was killed as a result of friendly fire by the securing force.

The IDF stresses that the findings are initial information, and are based on the preliminary investigation and the report given to the fallen's family. Two additional soldiers were lightly wounded in the incident.

Chirak, aged 22, resided in Harasha in Binyamin and served in the 601st Combat Engineering Battalion, 401st "Iron Trails". He is the first casualty of Operation "Gideon's Chariots." 857 soldiers have fallen since the war began.

Yosef Yehuda was married just seven months ago to his wife, Emunah. He is survived by his parents and three sisters.