Captivity survivor Liri Albag on Friday evening mourned Staff Sergeant Yoav Raver , her former classmate, who was one of four soldiers killed during combat in southern Gaza.

"I cannot bear every soldier who falls, another heartbreak, another bereaved family, another soldier who fell for our country. Yoav was my classmate - a person who acted with kindness and quiet strength, always respecting everyone and making everyone feel comfortable. May his memory be a blessing," Albag wrote.

The Israeli Basketball Association also mourned Raver, who played on the national youth team until the age of 14.

"Yoav played in the youth division of Hapoel Kfar Saba, and beyond being an outstanding athlete, he won us all over with his special and humble character. The Basketball Association sends condolences to the family. May his memory be a blessing," the Israeli Basketball Association said in a statement.

Hapoel Kfar Saba said in a statement, "The Hapoel Kfar Saba basketball club family announces with great sadness the passing of our graduate, Staff Sergeant Yoav Raver. Yoav fell while fulfilling his duty in the Gaza Strip. Yoav grew up with us from the basketball school and advanced in the youth division to the top youth team. We are shocked and in pain!"

The IDF earlier also cleared for publication the name of Sergeant Major Chen Gross who fell in the same incident. The names of the other two soldiers will be cleared for publication at a later time.

An initial investigation indicates that around 6:00 a.m., an IDF force entered a structure to clear it and an explosive was detonated inside the building. As a result, the four soldiers were killed and five were injured, including a reservist officer in serious condition, while the others were in moderate condition.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)