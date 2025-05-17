French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday delivered a stark assessment of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, branding it "intolerable" and expressing a desire to engage with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump on the escalating crisis, Reuters reported.

Speaking to reporters while attending a meeting of European leaders in Albania, President Macron underscored the unprecedented severity of the current conditions.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is intolerable," Macron stated, adding, "We are reaching a level that we have never seen before, in terms of the humanitarian impact, since the beginning of this."

Macron emphasized that the immediate priority must be securing a ceasefire in the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas, coupled with the urgent restoration of access for humanitarian aid.

The French leader indicated his intent to directly address the matter with key regional and international figures. "I will have the opportunity to speak about this with Prime Minister Netanyahu and I have also raised the matter with President Trump," he confirmed.

Macron has been critical of Israel and its actions in Gaza. He twice called for an arms embargo against Israel to stop the conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah, saying that "stopping the export of weapons" used by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon was the only way to end fighting there.

Last week, Macron warned that Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza may be in breach of international humanitarian law.

On Tuesday, the French President lashed out at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policy regarding humanitarian aid to Gaza as shameful, adding that Europeans should consider increasing sanctions.

“What he’s doing is shameful,” the French President charged.

“My job is to do everything I can to make it stop,” he added, saying that the possibility of revisiting the European Union’s cooperation agreements with Israel is on the table.

In response, Netanyahu’s office said , "Macron has once again chosen to stand with a murderous Islamist terrorist organization and echo its despicable propaganda, accusing Israel of blood libels."

"Israel is engaged in a multi-front war for its very existence following the horrific massacre committed by Hamas against innocent people on October 7th, including the murder and kidnapping of dozens of French nationals."

The statement slammed, "Instead of supporting the Western democratic camp fighting the Islamist terrorist organizations and calling for the release of the hostages, Macron is once again demanding that Israel surrender and reward terrorism."

"Israel will not stop and will not surrender."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)