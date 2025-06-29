Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Sunday issued a strong warning following what he described as “a threat by the Israeli occupation army to evacuate residents in the Gaza Strip — in preparation for a new and destructive military operation.”

Abu Rudeineh called on the US administration “to force Israel to cease its threats and to work toward achieving a ceasefire — if it truly seeks real regional stability.”

He added that “the current Israeli policy endangers the chances of reaching an agreement and increases the risk of annexation in the West Bank — which may lead to additional wars and an ongoing lack of stability in the entire region.”

According to him, “Israel’s actions confirm its clear intent to thwart international efforts aimed at a ceasefire and ending the war.”

He emphasized that any political move that ignores the national rights of the “Palestinian” people “under international legitimacy and law, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital within the 1967 borders, is doomed to fail and will bring neither security, peace, nor stability, but rather escalate chaos in the region.”