French President Emmanuel Macron has once again lashed out at Israel, warning that its ongoing military actions in Gaza may be in breach of international humanitarian law, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Speaking in Paris on Wednesday during a press conference with Germany’s newly appointed Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Macron underscored the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stressing that "ignoring humanitarian law and maintaining the situation in Gaza is not acceptable."

Macron pointed out the inconsistency of applying different standards to different conflicts, stating, “We cannot have double standards. We stand for the right of the Ukrainian people to sovereignty. We must do the same when it comes to Gaza.”

As the humanitarian situation continues to worsen, Macron highlighted the conditions faced by the people of Gaza, claiming that access to humanitarian aid has been blocked since early March.

“We’ve entered a phase where the wounded cannot be evacuated, and where people are cut off from food and medicine. This is the worst humanitarian situation Gaza has faced since the beginning of the war,” he charged.

The French President called for a return to political negotiations, emphasizing the need for a solution that includes both the recognition of Palestinian statehood and Israel's right to security.

“Never have so many civilians been so long without access to food, medicine, or medical evacuation,” Macron added, reiterating his call for the release of hostages as part of a broader diplomatic process.

His comments come as Israel is establishing a system to distribute aid to Gazans in Rafah, in an area under IDF control, where civilians will be admitted only after strict screening.

This system was necessitated by Hamas taking the humanitarian aid meant for Gazan civilians, a fact pointed out by US President Donald Trump earlier this week.

Macron’s comments mark his latest criticism of Israel since the start of the war in Gaza following Hamas’s deadly October 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel.