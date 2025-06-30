A support event organized by the Hadash party for MK Ayman Odeh, scheduled for Sunday evening in Haifa, was canceled following public pressure and a direct appeal by the Betzalmo organization to the venue’s owners.

The event was planned to take place at the Moshavah Nursery in Haifa, ahead of a Knesset discussion expected Monday regarding Odeh’s possible dismissal.

Public backlash erupted after a speech Odeh delivered in Haifa in late May, during which he declared, among other things, “Gaza has won, and Gaza will win.” The remarks sparked widespread condemnation, including from Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav, and led to police complaints.

Shai Glick, CEO of the Betzalmo organization, called on the venue to cancel the event, describing it as “an extreme incitement event,” and stating that “the nursery must not be a partner to it.” He added, “I call on the public in Haifa to boycott the venue for sponsoring support for the terror supporter Ayman Odeh.”

Following the appeal and mounting pressure, the venue owner announced the cancellation of the event.

Glick welcomed the decision, saying: “I thank the nursery owners for canceling this event of incitement and hatred. Unfortunately, there are those who attempt to turn Haifa into an extremist Palestinian nationalist city. The vast majority of Haifa’s residents are fed up with this and are proud of the city as one that seeks peace and coexistence.”