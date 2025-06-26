Every year, 530,000 American families file for bankruptcy due to medical bills. Mimi Goldstein never thought she'd become one of these statistics until cancer took her husband Eli and left her family drowning in debt.

"The day my husband Eli closed his eyes for the last time, it felt like half of my soul was ripped out of my body", says Mimi, an Israeli mother of 6 children.

During Eli's battle with cancer, he would drag himself out of bed on his worst days just to help their youngest with homework and kiss them goodnight. "He tried to be so strong, but he didn't make it", Mimi explains.

"We maxed out every credit card trying to save him, and now we are drowning in debt. Last week, our landlord served us with an eviction notice. We have 30 days to get out."

The family's situation became desperate after medical expenses consumed their entire savings. "I wake up every morning with a knot in my stomach so tight I can barely eat", Mimi admits.

"I never thought I would be the type of person to beg strangers for help, but when you're watching your children's world crumble and you're powerless to stop it, pride becomes a luxury you can't afford."

A letter signed by Harav Dovid Cohen Shlita, Harav Dov Landau Shlita, and Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Shlita calls the situation "urgent" and urges immediate support.

"It is a great mitzvah to support and assist her however you can, as much as you can", the letter states.

"I am begging you - please don't let my children lose their home on top of losing their father", Mimi pleads.

With only 30 days remaining before eviction, every donation counts toward keeping this family together in their time of greatest need.

Photo used for illustrative purposes. Name changed for privacy.