French President Emmanuel Macron issued a positive response on Thursday to a letter from Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

"I received a letter of hope, of courage, of clarity," Macron said, referring to Abbas's letter. "President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas traces the path toward a horizon of peace."

In the letter, which was also sent to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other world leaders, Abbas calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, the demilitarization of Hamas, and the deployment of Arab and international forces to oversee reconstruction. He repeats longstanding calls for the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. "The State of Palestine is ready to assume sole governance and security responsibilities in the Gaza Strip," Abbas wrote, adding that Hamas must "hand over its weapons and military capabilities to the Palestinian Security Forces."

Macron appeared to welcome Abbas' condemnation of terrorism and his support for democratic reforms and elections, although critics note that similar pledges have been made for years without implementation. "These are concrete and unprecedented commitments that demonstrate a real will to move forward," Macron said, echoing the optimism that has surrounded previous diplomatic declarations.

Abbas's letter, dated June 9, 2025, outlines broad ambitions for political reform, including internationally supervised elections and governance changes. "We are also committed to the organization of presidential and general elections within a year to be conducted under international auspices, supervision, and support," Abbas stated. He also affirmed that future elections would be "an inclusive and open society, based on a new party legislation, to political forces and candidates that clearly accept the PLO political platform."

Abbas further called for immediate international action: "There must be an immediate, comprehensive and complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," adding that this must include the "unconditional release of all hostages and detainees."

Despite Macron's endorsement, questions persist over whether the Palestinian Authority under Abbas can deliver on any of the proposals outlined, or whether this latest diplomatic initiative will amount to yet another unfulfilled statement of intent.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar strongly criticized Macron’s response, stating: "President Macron expresses excitement over the orchestrated letter he received from Mahmoud Abbas. What made the French president so enthusiastic about a letter full of empty slogans, hollow promises that have been made countless times before, and lies that have no connection to reality?"

"614 days have passed since the murderous terror attack of October 7th. Only now does Mahmoud Abbas remember to respond, using weak and feeble language, not even in his own voice, but in a letter to the French president about the largest massacre committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, carried out by members of his own people. As if France had been the target of the attack. A sad joke."

Sa'ar further added: "The corrupt and failed President of the Palestinian Authority claims that he ‘opposes terror.’ That’s about as true as Yasser Arafat’s claim to ‘oppose terror’ back in 1993. In reality, Abbas and the Palestinian Authority continue to pay salaries to terrorists and their families, thus encouraging terror to this very day.

"What exactly has Abbas done to fight terror in Judea and Samaria, including Hamas terror? Absolutely nothing. How many terrorists are sitting in his prisons? None. This joke is not at Macron’s expense. It is Israel that has been paying the painful price for decades due to the Palestinian Authority’s unwavering commitment to the ethos of terrorism."

"Abbas’s talk of willingness to dismantle Hamas in Gaza and of the PA’s intention to take control there is laughable and entirely detached from reality. We all remember how the Palestinian Authority (which at the time was far stronger militarily than Hamas) fled Gaza shortly after Israel withdrew. Even more so: Abbas cannot even maintain control over the PA’s own territories in Judea and Samaria."

"If, heaven forbid, a Palestinian state is established—and it will not be—the exact same processes that occurred after Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza and the rise of Hamas will unfold at lightning speed."

"Abbas boasts of reforms. Another lie jointly embraced by him and Macron. What real reforms has he actually implemented? The incitement against Israel remains exactly the same: in schools, in textbooks, in Palestinian media, and in mosques. And so does the continued policy of rewarding terrorists (the infamous 'Pay for Slay')."

"President Macron is thrilled, and sees ‘hope.’ What hope exactly? Israel will not base its policy or its future on empty illusions that have blown up in our faces countless times. If Macron is so eager for a Palestinian state, he is welcome to establish one in France’s vast territory."