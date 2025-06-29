The Mossad uploaded a post to its official account on X on Sunday evening, taking a swipe at Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Mohammad Pakpour, Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

In the post, the Mossad claims it "conducted a thorough review of the page's followers and was not surprised to find that the honorable gentlemen Pakpour, Mousavi, and Araghchi are among our most loyal viewers."

It noted that "of course, they use their 'secondary' phones, and two of them even utilize private internet connections."

The Mossad added: "As a token of appreciation, we are also following them."

Addressing the Iranian people, the post reiterated that they can continue to view the page's content, but asked them to refrain from following the page or reacting to the published content for their safety. "We will continue to provide important news updates, the post continued.

Two of the three officials, Pakpour and Mousavi, assumed their positions earlier in the month, after their predecessors were eliminated in Israeli strikes.

The Israeli spy agency took center stage in Israel's recent confrontation with Iran. Besides providing intelligence on Iranian targets, Mossad's agents operated UAV bases on Iranian soil, launching attack drones during the IDF's opening attack.

Mossad's infiltration has set off a panic within the regime. According to Iranian and foreign reports, the regime has launched a sweeping "manhunt" targeting civilians suspected of links to espionage services.

Fars News Agency, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported that over the past 12 days of recent hostilities, more than 700 individuals were arrested across Iran on suspicion of collaborating with foreign intelligence services, including Israel's Mossad, the US CIA, and Britain's MI6.