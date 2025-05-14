French President Emmanuel Macron lashed out at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

Speaking to TF1 television, Macron described Netanyahu’s policy regarding humanitarian aid to Gaza as shameful, adding that Europeans should consider increasing sanctions.

“What he’s doing is shameful,” the French President charged.

“My job is to do everything I can to make it stop,” he added, saying that the possibility of revisiting the European Union’s cooperation agreements with Israel is on the table.

The comments mark the latest criticism by Macron of Israel since the start of the war in Gaza following Hamas’s deadly October 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel.

The French President twice called for an arms embargo against Israel to stop the conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah, saying that "stopping the export of weapons" used by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon was the only way to end fighting there.

Last week, Macron warned that Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza may be in breach of international humanitarian law.

Macron’s latest comments come days after the European Union’s foreign affairs chief said that the EU is preparing to formally deliberate on a potential reassessment of its Association Agreement with Israel, following growing concerns over Israel's conduct in the Gaza conflict.

The trade framework between the EU and Israel, established under the Association Agreement since 2000, emphasizes a foundation of "respect for human rights and democratic principles."