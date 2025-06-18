French President Emmanuel Macron voiced strong opposition on Tuesday to a military-backed regime change in Iran, citing potential widespread destabilization across the Middle East.

"The biggest mistake today would be to try to do a regime change in Iran through military means because that would lead to chaos," Macron told reporters at the G7 summit in Canada, as quoted by Politico, emphasizing that "no one can say what comes next."

He further stated, "We never support actions of regional de-stabilization."

Macron's comments come as Israel's military operations in Iran, initiated late last week, have crippled Iranian nuclear sites and resulted in the deaths of top regime officials.

The comments also come amid speculations that US President Donald Trump may join the Israeli strikes in Iran.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump held a telephone conversation on Tuesday night, after Trump held a meeting on the Israel-Iran conflict in the White House Situation Room with his national security team.

CBS News reported that Trump is considering joining Israel's strikes of Iranian nuclear sites, including at the facility in Fordow.

According to the report, there is not full agreement among Trump's closest advisers about the idea of joining the Israeli strikes. The issue was expected to be brought up during Trump’s consultation.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that Iran has prepared missiles and other military assets for potential strikes against US bases across the Middle East should the US join Israel’s strikes against Iran.

Concerns are particularly heightened regarding the Fordow nuclear facility, the report stated. Should the US participate in a strike on Fordow, American officials warn that Iranian-backed Houthi militias would "almost certainly resume striking ships in the Red Sea," while pro-Iranian militias in Iraq and Syria would likely target US bases.

Further escalation could see Iran mining the Strait of Hormuz, a tactic aimed at trapping US warships in the Persian Gulf.