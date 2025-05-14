Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday responded to statements by French President Emmanuel Macron condemning Israel for defending itself against the Iranian axis of terror.

"Macron has once again chosen to stand with a murderous Islamist terrorist organization and echo its despicable propaganda, accusing Israel of blood libels," a statement from Netanyahu's office read.

"Israel is engaged in a multi-front war for its very existence following the horrific massacre committed by Hamas against innocent people on October 7th, including the murder and kidnapping of dozens of French nationals."

The statement slammed, "Instead of supporting the Western democratic camp fighting the Islamist terrorist organizations and calling for the release of the hostages, Macron is once again demanding that Israel surrender and reward terrorism."

"Israel will not stop and will not surrender."

Netanyahu's statement also stressed that he "is determined to accomplish all of Israel's war goals, including the release of all our hostages, destroy Hamas’s military and governance capabilities and ensure that Gaza will never again pose a threat to Israel."

On Tuesday, Macron told TF1 television that in his opinion, Netanyahu’s policy regarding humanitarian aid to Gaza is shameful, and that Europeans should consider increasing sanctions.

“What he’s doing is shameful,” Macron charged.

“My job is to do everything I can to make it stop,” he added, saying that the possibility of revisiting the European Union’s cooperation agreements with Israel is on the table.