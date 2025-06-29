IDF strikes explosives site in Jabaliya IDF Spokesperson

Troops from the Givati Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, are operating in the area of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip as part of Operation “Gideon’s Chariots”.

In recent weeks, the troops eliminated numerous terrorists, dismantled military infrastructure both above and below ground, and located and confiscated weapons, some of which were hidden inside civilian structures.

During one of the operations, the troops discovered an IED site in the Jabaliya area.

Following the troops’ swift identification on the ground, an Israeli Air Force aircraft, directed by the brigade’s Fire Control Center, carried out a strike and dismantled the site.

Earlier in the day, Sergeant Yisrael Natan Rosenfeld, aged 20, from Ra'anana, fell during combat in Jabaliya when an explosive device was detonated on a crew of IDF Armoured Corps troops moments before they entered a building during a raid.

No other soldiers were harmed. The IDF has launched an investigation into the incident.

30 soldiers have fallen since the fighting in the Gaza Strip renewed in March 2025, 21 of them were killed by explosive devices.