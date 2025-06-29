Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee for New York City Mayor, declined on Sunday to condemn the chant "globalize the intifada" during an appearance on NBC News' "Meet the Press," despite repeated questions.

"That's not language that I use," Mamdani said when pressed by moderator Kristen Welker. "The language that I use and the language that I will continue to use to lead the city is that which speaks clearly to my intent, which is an intent grounded in a belief in universal human rights."

When asked again if he would directly condemn the slogan, Mamdani reiterated that he had heard concerns from Jewish New Yorkers and had responded with policy proposals. "I've heard those fears, and I've had those conversations," he said, pointing to his campaign's commitment to increase funding for anti-hate crime programming by 800%. "I don't believe that the role of the mayor is to police speech," he added.

Pressed further on why he would not explicitly denounce the phrase, Mamdani warned against "making clear what language I believe is permissible or impermissible," likening it to the approach of President Donald Trump. He cited the detention of students critical of Israel as a reason for his reluctance.

“Ultimately, it's not language that I use,” he stated, “it's language I understand there are concerns about, and what I will do is showcase my vision for the city through my words and my actions.”

Mamdani also responded to comments from President Trump, who had referred to him as a "communist." Speaking from the White House on Friday, President Trump said, "He’s a communist. We’re going to go to a communistic—so that’s so bad for New York, but the rest of the country is revolting against it."

Asked about these remarks, Mamdani replied, "I am not" a communist. He added, "I have already had to start to get used to the fact that the president will talk about how I look, how I sound, where I'm from, who I am, ultimately, because he wants to distract from what I'm fighting for."

He emphasized that his campaign is focused on supporting working people, stating, "I'm fighting for the very working people that he ran a campaign to empower, that he has since then betrayed."

In the same interview, Mamdani acknowledged the rise in antisemitism, calling it “a real issue in our city” that the next mayor must address. He also said that mayors should focus on action rather than policing speech, reaffirming his intent to lead through his words and deeds rather than declarations about terminology.

Mamdani’s remarks came amid growing scrutiny over his stance on rhetoric surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a topic that has drawn criticism from both local and national figures.

Following his primary victory, Mamdani received praise from Palestinian activist Mohammed El-Kurd, who wrote on social media, “Consider the intifada globalized.” El-Kurd, known for his controversial rhetoric, has frequently been accused of promoting antisemitic and violent discourse. His comment sparked renewed concern over Mamdani’s associations and the implications of his political alignment.

Senator Ted Cruz also criticized Mamdani for his past statements, referencing Mamdani’s October 8, 2023, tweet in which the candidate mourned the deaths on both sides of the conflict but did not explicitly condemn the Hamas-led massacre. Cruz wrote, “ON OCTOBER 8, he couldn’t bring himself to condemn Hamas, the murder of 1200 Jews, or the rape of women & little girls. Instead, he just…blamed Israel.”

At a recent mayoral forum at B’nai Jeshurun Synagogue, Mamdani was confronted by fellow candidate Whitney Tilson, who accused him of inciting antisemitic mobs. Mamdani responded by quoting far-left Israeli activists and reiterated his belief in equality for all lives. He further pledged that if elected, he would ensure New York complies with international law, including honoring potential arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court against figures such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

When asked about the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, Mamdani avoided a direct answer but stated he would ensure his actions do not violate international laws.