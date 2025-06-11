Eliyahu Marian is a father of 5 who brought the public into his home in an intimate family moment. Eliyahu made headlines 4 years ago when he lost his wife Chaya, who was only 31 at the time. Since then, he’s raised their 5 young kids alone.

In a video released today, Eliyahu takes us into an intimate family moment - lighting the Shabbat candles. Incredibly, he’s still smiling an infectious smile throughout the heartbreaking task.

He gives an incredible perspective on the task that should make him miss his wife most: “I merited to experience something that not everyone merits. I merited it - not by choice - but I am doing this. Connecting to Hashem. Connecting to Shabbos together with all the children.”

He sings the prayer that mothers sing after lighting Shabbat candles, his male voice haunting and out of place in a mother’s prayer. He carries her burden completely, happily, and with love - but he can’t give them one thing: space.

Since Chaya Marian passed away, the family has been living in desperate poverty. They live in an overcrowded apartment, and shockingly, Eliyahu is forced to share a bedroom with his 5 children.

A campaign is running to give the Marian family the dignity and space they need. Funds are urgently needed for day-to-day living expenses and better living conditions. Rabbi Moshe Bransdorfer gave a strong letter of endorsement and promised “all those who participate should be blessed with double blessings from Heaven.”

All they are asking for is space for these growing children. Dignity for the father. Basic needs that so many of us take for granted. Please donate generously to give Eliyahu and his growing children a livable apartment.

