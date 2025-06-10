Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas stated in a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron that “Hamas’ October 7 attack is unacceptable and must be condemned.”

He further pledged, “We stress the need to disarm Hamas and remove it from power in Gaza.”

According to reports, Abbas committed in his letter to condemn all the atrocities committed on October 7, call on Hamas to immediately release all hostages, completely dismantle the terrorist organization, and support the deployment of Arab and international forces in the Gaza Strip.