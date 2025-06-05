French President Macron, with the help of Saudi Arabia, is organizing a meeting in Paris on June 11 to launch an international gathering at the United Nations on June 16 in order to establish a Palestinian Arab state.

What right does the diminutive president of the French Republic have to declare a "moral duty" as well as a "political necessity" to threaten the existence of the Jewish State of Israel? What right do he and the President of Spain and other European Leaders have to accuse Israel of genocide and violation of humanitarian codes of warfare?

Macron’s French Republic has a long history of imperialism, colonialism, subjugation of native populations, genocide, ethnic cleansing and other unspeakable atrocities. Sub Saharan Africa, and Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco are very familiar with France’s criminal history. And don’t forget France capitulated and then supported the Nazis. Today, by what standard does Macron have the right to attack and condemn the State of Israel. How can he demand that Israel not protect itself and terminate those who boast that they will repeat the October 7th massacre. What right does Macron have to demand that Arabs be allowed to form a terrorist state as a reward for massacring 1200 unarmed innocent civilians?

All of a sudden, the president of the failing state of France has decided to become an international statesman. He is calling for a global conference to both criticize the state of Israel and to rally anti-Israel countries demanding the creation of a Palestinian Arab state. Anyone familiar with recent history understands that that state will quickly come under the domination of Hamas and other violent terrorist organizations that would seek the destruction of the state of Israel.

The so-called two state solution which would include the "West Bank", properly called Judea and Samaria, and Gaza would become the home for terrorist organizations from around the Muslim world. It would be supported by Iran and include both ISIS as well as third and fourth generation descendants of so-called refugees from the 1948 failed attempt by Arab countries to destroy the nascent state of Israel.

There is little doubt that Macron’s partners will create a public spectacle on the 11th of June. People will stand up and accuse Israel of genocide, of starving the innocent population of Gaza, and of destroying the peaceful tunnel structures and arms depots throughout Gaza. Israel will be accused of murdering the innocent peace-loving Hamas shield populations in Gaza. Israel will be accused of starving to death 14,000 Gazan babies in the last week of May per the vicious, already disproven, lies of UN representatives. Imaginary war crimes per the Geneva and Hague conventions will be cited to the cheers of the global media. Israel will be condemned for uncovering and eliminating terrorist enclaves and weapons depots in Judea and Samaria.

The delusion that the creation. of a Palestinian state would end the Arab dictators’ thirst for Israel’s destruction was laid to rest on October 7, 2023. Arab leaders, supported by long time global enemies of Israel, have clearly demonstrated that territorial concessions such as Israel’s 2005 total civilian and military withdrawal from Gaza, or granting any sovereignty to Jihadists would lead to catastrophic consequences. The charters and doctrines of Hamas, the PLO, the Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine, as well as clear statements by the unelected leader of the Palestinian Authority, Abu Mazen, all call for the destruction of Israel.

Not only do we know that a Palestinian Arab state would eventually lead to massive conflict and attempts to gain the destruction of the State of Israel, G-d forbid, but the Arabs living in the state of Israel are horrified by the thought that there could be a violent Muslim Brotherhood Jihadist state in Israel’s backyard.

The facts on the ground clearly justify these fears. After all, how many Arabs living in the state of Israel have chosen to escape from the Zionist state and seek to live under Abu Mazen in the Palestinian Authority? The answer is ZERO.

Conversely, given the opportunity to work and live in Israel, many Arabs living in Judea and Samaria would be delighted to emigrate and escape from the Palestinian Authority. Look at the eastern section of Jerusalem. A 100-150 thousand Arabs have escaped from from the Palestinian Authority, to live in the Jewish state and in its capital city Jerusalem. They’re quite pleased to benefit from living in a Jewish democracy.

A recent poll, conducted by a far-left wing organization, asked the Arabs living in Jerusalem: Should there be a two-state solution and should a divided Jerusalem become the capital of the Palestinian state, in which side of the border would they prefer to live? 93% of the Arabs of Jerusalem indicated that they would prefer to live in the Jewish Israeli part of Jerusalem. They do not want to be ruled by the Palestinian Authority. Ahmad Tibi, Arab Member of Knesset, became hysterical at the thought that his home would be in the Palestinian State.

Those answers speak for themselves. The local Arabs know what the Palestinian Arab state would become. That is the best response to the unilateral demand by Macron and his fellow anti-Zionists and antisemites for the creation of another Palestinian Arab state in Israel’s backyard. The creation of the Palestinian Arab state would only expand the conflict and lead to tragic consequences for all involved.

Macron is busy trying to rally support among other European countries. Germany will not join so far. They have had experience in trying to destroy the Jewish people. Other Europeans including the Czech Republic and Hungary have also refused to join. Little Macron joining with Saudi Arabia, with its own complicated internal agenda, will fortunately not attract enough interest to elevate himself into the position of the Great Middle East Peacemaker. His delusions of grandeur will quickly dissipate.

One may ask why is he moving in this direction? It is a combination of several factors. Behind Macron is his adviser on Middle East Affairs and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Ofer Bronchtein. Ofer is a French-Israeli “peace activist,” and president and co-founder of the Paris-based International Forum for Peace. For years he has been lobbying for a Palestinian Arab state. Apparently October 7 taught him nothing.

Macron is also under enormous pressure within France. He has a very significant Muslim population which could in relatively short order destroy the French Republic that has stood since the US liberated France from the German Nazi occupation. There’s an occupation going on today in France. For those who have visited France, they know very well that even in the capital city Paris there are significant no-go zones, due to threats of Islamic violence, where non-Muslims are fear to walk even in the light of day.

Visit France and witness multiple cities and regions where significant Muslim minorities and in some cases majorities, have taken over and where ordinary Frenchmen fear to tread. Marseille and other cities have large no-go zones even for law enforcement. This may explain why Macron has tried to distract the public with outrageous claims against Israel.

His popularity among the French electorate is somewhere around 17%. In the hope of increasing his abysmal popularity Macron trumpets that Israel is a genocidal country engaged in outrageous cruel efforts to starve an innocent population. He proclaims that the only solution to the crisis in the middle east is the creation of a terrorist Palestinian Arab state in Israel’s backyard. In the midst of his pathetic attempt to destroy Israel, he totally ignores recent reports by the International Atomic Energy Commission that Iran has 400 Kilograms of enriched uranium. Enough to build 10 nuclear bombs.

Where is Macron’s sanity? US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee just proposed that France set aside the Riviera for Gazan Arabs. Not a bad idea. Maybe Macron should form an international platform to explore how best to save France from eventual obliteration. Maybe Macron should propose a two-state solution in France. How else can he deal with violence and potential catastrophic demographic changes in France?

Someone has to slap this guy in the face to possibly bring him back to some sense of reality and truth.

Dr. Michael Wise is a founder and investor in numerous technology companies. He is a graduate of YU and holds a PhD .in Theoretical Physics from Brandeis U., is the author of Israel demography study (BESA) and has published numerous articles about Israel sovereignty and demographics in Judea and Samaria. [email protected]