French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that "stopping the export of weapons" used by Israel in Gaza and Lebanon was the only way to end fighting there.

"We all know it. It's the unique lever that would end it," Macron said at a summit of European and Mediterranean leaders in Cyprus, as quoted by the AFP news agency.

Macron also claimed that Israel was “deliberately targeting” UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon and said this was "absolutely unacceptable".

His comments come a day after UNIFIL claimed that its personnel were hit by Israeli fire.

A second incident occurred on Friday, with the IDF saying its forces fired at a threat near a UNIFIL position in southern Lebanon, and acknowledged that the post was hit, wounding two UNIFIL personnel.

“Hours before the incident, the IDF instructed UNIFIL personnel to enter into protected spaces and remain there. This instruction was in place at the time of the incident,” the IDF said in a statement.

“The IDF is in contact with UNIFIL for coordination purposes and will continue to do so. The IDF is continuing to examine the circumstances of the incident.”

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization deliberately operates with the intent to harm Israeli civilians from civilian areas and near UNIFIL posts, thereby endangering UNIFIL personnel,” said the IDF.

Friday’s comments are the latest criticism voiced by Macron of Israel.

In August, Macron told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "avoid a cycle of reprisals" in the Middle East in a conversation which took place following the eliminations of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

Previously, Macron spoke to Netanyahu and urged him to prevent a "conflagration" between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In late September, Macron called on the United States to pressure Israel to accept the plan that he and US President Joe Biden proposed for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon.

Friday’s comments are also the second time in a week that Macron has called for a halt on arms deliveries to Israel. Netanyahu responded to Macron last week and said , "As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilized countries should be standing firmly by Israel’s side. Yet President Macron and other western leaders are now calling for arms embargoes against Israel."

"Shame on them. Is Iran imposing an arms embargo on Hezbollah, on the Houthis, on Hamas and on its other proxies? Of course not. This axis of terror stands together. But countries who supposedly oppose this terror axis call for an arms embargo on Israel. What a disgrace!" he added.

He promised, "Israel will win with or without their support. But their shame will continue long after the war is won."

Macron’s office later responded to Netanyahu and reiterated that France is a "steadfast friend of Israel".

The statement also described Netanyahu's reaction as "excessive and detached from the friendship between France and Israel".

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)