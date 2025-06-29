Regime change needed in numerous countries/entities

Many Americans are leery of Regime Change, and rightly so. In recent history, Americans witnessed the US failures to cause regime changes in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya in the aftermath of al-Qaeda/s attack on the US on September 11, 2001. The first two entailed ground incursions of troops, which resulted in tens of thousands of dead and wounded American soldiers. These wars have cost some $8 trillion.

The results? While Saddam Hussein was removed in Iraq, sectarian conflicts have caused the country to lack political, economic, and security stability. In Afghanistan, the Biden regime’s disastrous withdrawal brought back the Taliban, and Islamist militias continue fighting in Libya.

We should recall that in 1982, President Reagan initiated a Regime Change against the Soviet Union, which facilitated its collapse from within. There were no American soldiers involved. In 1989, when the Soviet Union fell apart, approximately 150 million people in Eastern Europe and another 85 million in Central Asia were freed from the oppressive Communists, leaving Russia with its remaining 150 million citizens.

This successful regime change demonstrated that this can be achieved through means other than kinetic force. How? Through cultural and information warfare, economic and legal warfare, demographic warfare, and cyberspace warfare.

America’s successful attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities on June 21 demonstrated that kinetic war can be fought from the air with no soldiers on the ground, if the population is very favorably disposed to the freedoms embodied by America, as we are witnessing in Iran right now.

We at Save The West examined the prospects of regime or entity changes for the top 10 list of existential threats to America:

1) Iran - It’s time to free 80% of the Iranian people who are being oppressed by the 20% who have been running an illegitimate government for the past 46 years. The Iranian Islamo-Nazi Death Cult regime has created the most prominent global terror organization in the history of the world, using propaganda, physical terrorists, international drugs, and arms trafficking.

Seeking worldwide domination and vowing “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” the Iranian opposition should be assisted in eliminating the mullahs’ radical Islamist dictatorship.

2) China’s and Russia’s dictatorships are America’s mortal enemies. They should be undermined through cultural, informational, and economic warfare, as President Reagan did in 1982.

3) Qatar and Turkey are financing the activities of the Muslim Brotherhood’s (MB) radical Islamist cultural and demographic war against the Judeo-Christian culture and institutions of America and the West. The US must ban the MB and then pressure these two frenemies to stop their support henceforth.

4) The United Kingdom (UK), France, Canada, and Mexico (the so-called allies) are being run by left-wing governments that are major violators of the human rights of 90% of the population that is Christian or Jewish. Through open border policies, both the UK and France, which possess nuclear arsenals, are at risk of becoming Muslim majority countries in 15-25 years. In the meantime, Canada is fast becoming a Muslim country, while the drug cartels run Mexico.

America cannot sit idly by and watch these countries self-destruct and threaten the US security. America must apply economic and diplomatic pressure to get these countries to modify their failed immigration policies. We should insist that all members of Islamic Death Cults be deported or arrested.

5) The European Union (EU) has failed to protect Europe. Muslims have been pouring in for decades, and deportation polices are non-existent or severely restrictive. The EU experiment of multiculturalism failed miserably and now poses a direct threat, not only to the EU, but also to America. We must insist that the EU close its borders and then start deporting members of Islamic Death Cults.

6) Nigeria and South Africa - Nigeria is approximately 50% Christian and 50% Muslim. Islamist terror organizations kill 5,000 Christians annually. Yet, the government refuses to protect Christians. In South Africa, which is 90% black, the racist government has declared war on the 10% who are white. We must insist that Nigeria protect its Christians and that South Africa protect its white population. Otherwise, we should consider imposing financial sanctions on key government officials who violate these standards.

7) The United Nations (UN) and related agencies are corrupt to the core and are systemically anti-Christian and antisemitic. They are also pro-dictatorships and pro-Islamic Death Cults. We should increasingly withhold funds from the UN and its agencies. We should also pressure the UN to replace its terrorist and Islamist-supporting secretary-general, António Guterres, with a known pro-US politician.

8) Ivy League Universities - America’s major elite universities have been taken over by communist and Islamist enemies, both foreign and domestic. The Administrators, faculty, and trustees are guilty of agitation and should be prosecuted for providing material support for terrorism.

9) Democrat-run sanctuary states and cities, totaling 650, are illegally ignoring federal laws. Their elected officials must comply with federal law or be arrested. Also, their public schools, like our elite universities, have been taken over by communists and Islamists. Universal school choice is the only hope for protecting our children from indoctrination by corrupt teachers and teacher unions.

10)Communists and Islamists have also corrupted the Judicial systems in America, Israel, and numerous other democracies. To have a properly functioning democracy, they must be fired and replaced by prosecutors and Justices loyal to the Constitution and other founding documents. In Israel, changing its self-appointed Supreme Court should be a priority.

Regime or entity changes are not pleasant or easy, but they can be accomplished peacefully, without resorting to physical force. We cannot sit back and hand our Judeo-Christian liberal culture to the modern-day pagans/Babalists we thought were defeated 3,300 years ago. The time to act is NOW.