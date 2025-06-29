Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday visited a Shin Bet facility in southern Israel, meeting with the acting head of the agency, "Shin," the acting deputy head, senior leadership forum, and staff members.

During the visit, Netanyahu received a comprehensive intelligence briefing on the Shin Bet’s operations across various fronts. This included updates on missions carried out in the Gaza Strip — such as the rescue of live and fallen hostages — and the thwarting of Iranian espionage activity inside Israel.

He was also shown advanced technological tools developed by the agency and used during the fighting.

Netanyahu stated: “We removed an immediate existential threat — in fact, two deadly threats to our survival. You did an exceptionally good job in neutralizing their advantage, their targets, and carrying out highly effective countermeasures. But both in offensive and defensive operations, you're breaking new ground. I just saw it — I was truly amazed by the technology.”

He continued: “I want to share with you that, as you likely know, many new opportunities have opened up following this victory. First, to rescue the hostages. Of course, we still need to resolve the Gaza issue and defeat Hamas — but I believe we will accomplish both missions. Beyond that, broad regional opportunities are emerging — and in most, if not all of them, you are partners.”

“I want to thank you on behalf of the people of Israel, for your role in securing the eternity of Israel — nothing less,” he concluded.

The Shin Bet’s acting chief “Shin” added: “Iran’s efforts have met a counterterror wall of iron from the Shin Bet, leaving them with zero success in achieving their aims. The secret campaign led by the agency has measurable results: On average, the Shin Bet has thwarted two major terror attacks every day of this war. That’s in addition to around 770 major plots foiled since the start of the year.”

“This is a good moment to commend our colleagues in the IDF and Mossad for their exceptional offensive actions, which led to unprecedented achievements. And equally, to praise and thank the thousands of Shin Bet employees who have worked to deny our enemies any success within Israel,” he said.