The Commanding Officer of the IDF's Central Command, MG Avi Bluth on Thursday held a briefing with Central Command officers and addressed the series of unusual incidents that occurred over the past week in the command’s area of responsibility.

The Major General visited with Judea and Samaria District police officers at the site where on Wednesday, Israeli civilians carried out an attack and set fire to a police vehicle.

Bluth also emphasized that these are exceptional incidents that must be addressed with the necessary severity, and added that all security forces will continue to operate in coordination in order to maintain security and order in the area.

"We are operating effectively during Ramadan, which has so far passed peacefully, but we are facing unusual incidents," he said. "Unfortunately, the conduct in Dheisheh by our reserve soldiers is not what we stand for — vandalism and graffiti during an operational mission are, from our perspective, unacceptable incidents. It is inconceivable that IDF soldiers do not act according to their commanders’ orders. We are determined to put an end to this phenomenon, we will address it with severity, swiftly, and with absolute clarity."

"As for the Israeli civilians, there is no such thing as setting fire to a police vehicle. Beyond the fact that this is a red line that has been crossed and will be dealt with seriously, there is no greater act of ingratitude. In our efforts to combat terror, enforcing law and order, operating precisely and decisively with sound judgment, all of this will enable us to defeat terrorism and remain human beings."