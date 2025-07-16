A security source has confirmed that the IDF carried out strikes in Damascus, Syria, near a central military base belonging to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's regime.

In recent days, the tensions with Syria have soared due to the Syrian military's massacre of the Druze population in southern Syria.

The IDF confirmed: "A short while ago, the IDF struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria."

"The IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria. In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios."

A statement following shorty thereafter read: "In accordance with the situational assessment, the IDF has decided to reinforce its forces in the area of the Syrian border."

"Ongoing situational assessments are being conducted to determine the necessary force deployments required to complete operational missions in various arenas.

'The IDF will continue to operate, both in defense and offense, to ensure the security of Israeli civilians."