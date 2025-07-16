It's Saturday afternoon. Thousands of Muslims occupy Piazza Duomo in Milan for a collective prayer. Even the churchyard is occupied. And the Duomo is closed.

Something unheard of, and few can interpret it—due to blindness, fear, ideology, or interest.

But as Agatha Christie once said, “One clue is a clue, two clues are a coincidence, three clues make a proof.”

This week, we are seeing the same scenes in many Western cities. And these numerous clues are more than a proof: they point to a deliberate plan.

A man climbed to the top of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Montmartre, Paris, to shout "Allahu Akbar."

It’s curious that in a (still, for now) Christian culture country, no one goes around shouting “Holy Virgin reign over the world” in front of a mosque. Psychiatrists should explain this. It’s one of two things: Either our civilization drives people insane, or the insane feel far too comfortable in this civilization.

But this is not a psychiatric case. Like all those who shout the same magic phrase, they know what they are saying and doing. They want nothing more than the destruction of everything that, in their eyes, characterizes the West. It’s a slow war, fought gradually, sending signals to those who receive them—even if they’re not listening.

Meanwhile, in Melbourne, Australia, thousands of Muslims surrounded St. Patrick's Cathedral.

All turned toward the cathedral. Apparently, Melbourne had no other spaces.

This happened after a night of terrifying violence against Melbourne’s Jewish community. Within minutes, the Israeli restaurant Miznon was attacked. Soon after, the Adass Israel Synagogue was set on fire, and cars owned by a Jewish shopkeeper were burned. Inside the synagogue the first worshipers were gathering for Shabbat, but they managed to flee through the back. One was burned. The building was seriously damaged, with sacred books and furnishings destroyed.

Melbourne had already witnessed an attack on a church where an Islamist stabbed an Orthodox priest during mass.

The prayer at Milan’s Duomo might have been just a clue (a la Agatha Christie).

But Melbourne, Paris, Helsinki, Montreal, and Nuremberg are five clues proving a coordinated assault on Western Christianity’s sites.

Same scene recently in Helsinki. Black and white flags of ISIS and the Taliban in front of the Lutheran Evangelical Cathedral in the heart of the Finnish capital. The footage shows demonstrators choosing this site to display flags associated with Islamist and jihadist movements—black flags with white and green Arabic writings tied to a death cult group. A coordinated trend of Islamist intimidation in public spaces.

The Helsinki Cathedral, built in the 19th century and a popular tourist attraction, originally known as St. Nicholas Church, was built when Finland was under Russian rule. It reflects a mix of neoclassical architecture inspired by Russian models such as the St. Isaac’s and Kazan Cathedrals in St. Petersburg. Its transformation into a cathedral in 1959 marked its central religious and cultural role in Finland.

An act of provocation, meant to assert dominance and spread fear.

It’s called "occupation" and "civilizational replacement"—though I understand that calling it “diversity” sounds better.

We live in an unbearably sugar-coated era of every cultural clash. We’re led to believe that someday it will be possible to live in a magical world where everyone thinks the same way. Where we’ll all love one another. A world without civilizational envy and cultural domination.

Same scene in Montreal, Canada: a mass prayer in front of the Notre Dame Catholic Cathedral, right as the bells ring.

Why? They know, we don’t.

And when they’re not praying in front of Western cathedrals, they’re hoisting Palestinian Arab flags on them.

On churches in Cambridge, England. Then on St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Then on churches in Ireland.

They interrupted mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.

Then in Stephansplatz in Vienna, in front of Austria’s largest church.

Then Freiburg Cathedral in Germany.

In Nuremberg, Germany, where people rally for the Caliphate, jihadist flags arrive in front of the cathedral.

“I’m not a prophet, but I feel the West has had its time,” said Michel Houellebecq from Jerusalem.

It’s hard to disagree, seeing these images.

“If the West does not realize the dangers of extremist Islam, it will struggle to survive,” warns Israeli historian Gadi Taub.

“The world generally loves Jews when they’re dead and when they’re victims,” said Taub.

“They love victims in general. So they portray the Palestinian Arabs as permanent victims. This is the woke hierarchy of victimhood, which—if you win—makes them hate you.”

Taub said Israel is now at the forefront of the West’s war against Nazi jihadism and the frontline of the civilization-versus-barbarism war. “We’re waiting for the West to wake up and realize it’s losing this same battle in its own backyard,” said Taub. He added: “If the West does not wake up, the issue won’t be whether it loves or hates us—the issue will be its very survival.”

Because, as was written on St. Anthony of Padua Church at Reumannplatz in Vienna:

“Islam will win, with or without you”.