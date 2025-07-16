Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar issued a strong statement on Tuesday condemning the ongoing violence against minority communities in Syria, calling on the international community to take decisive action.

"I raise the question: What else needs to happen for the international community to make its voice heard? What else needs to happen? What are we still waiting for?" Sa'ar said in a statement to the media.

Addressing recent events in southern Syria, particularly in the province of As-Suwayda, Sa'ar described a deeply troubling pattern of persecution.

"We are seeing a recurring phenomenon of persecution of minorities to the point of murder and pogroms in Syria. Sometimes it is the regime's forces. Sometimes it is Jihadist militias (that are the basis of the regime). And usually - it is both."

Sa'ar pointed to a series of violent incidents over the past six months, beginning with what he described as "mass murders against the Alawites in northwestern Syria, on a very large scale."

Referring to the Syrian regime's pledge at the time to launch an investigation, he added, "I was very amused at the time by the Syrian regime's statement that they would establish an independent commission of inquiry. By the way, maybe you heard about it since then - but I have not heard what the conclusions of that 'independent' commission were so far."

He continued: "We see the same things continuing towards all minorities in Syria. Towards the Kurds - there are constant acts of hostility in the northern part of Syria."

Highlighting more recent incidents, Sa'ar noted, "Yesterday, an ancient church was burned down by militants in the northern province of As-Suwayda. I would like to remind you that just a week ago, there was a very serious attack on another church, carried out by ISIS, also in Syria."

The Foreign Minister emphasized the latest wave of violence against the Druze community, recalling a similar incident two and a half months ago near Damascus. "Now, what is happening in As-Suwayda - you have all seen very difficult images of the murder of civilians, of the humiliation of civilians."

Sa'ar outlined Israel's priorities in Syria, stating, "Our interests in Syria are known, limited, and clear. First of all, to maintain the status quo in the southern Syrian region, which is also close to our border. And to prevent the development of threats against Israel in this area.

"The second thing - to prevent harm to the Druze community, with which we have a bold and strong relationship - with the Druze citizens here in Israel."

He dismissed the legitimacy of the Syrian regime, saying, "This is not a democratically elected regime. This is a regime that, by force, descended from Idlib to the Damascus area, taking advantage of certain conditions, and took control by force. The constitution, of course, undemocratic, that it formulated, was rejected by large parts of Syria."

"As mentioned, we are not going to delve into all these things. I have just defined the interests, the harm to which we cannot, in our opinion, pass over."

Sa'ar concluded with a warning: "I am convinced - even if for a certain period of time it seems otherwise- that if the regime in Damascus does not come to its senses, it will ultimately move away from all the main goals it has set for itself. Primarily: governance and economic prosperity.

"Therefore, it would be good for it to come to its senses and to restore order."