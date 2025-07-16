תיעוד מהתקיפות דובר צה"ל

The IDF published footage showing strikes by its aircraft on the Syrian Military General Staff headquarters in Damascus.

The IDF noted that the military headquarters in Damascus is the location from which Syrian regime commanders direct combat operations and deploy regime forces to the As-Suwayda area.

Additionally, a military target in the area of the Syrian regime’s presidential palace in Damascus was struck.

The IDF noted that it continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria. In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF is conducting strikes in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios.

Following last night’s series of strikes against Syrian regime forces, IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir instructed the reinforcement of intelligence gathering means, strike capabilities, as well as the redeployment of troops to the Northern Command in order to accelerate the pace of strikes and halt the attacks against the Druze community in Syria.

"The IDF is committed to the deep alliance with the Druze community and is therefore conducting strikes against military targets throughout Syria to defend them in the as-Suwayda region, Jabal al-Druze, and wherever necessary," the IDF stated.

According to the IDF, the 210th Division’s sector will be reinforced with additional troops along the border area and at outposts within the security zone.

"The uncontrolled crossing of the border into Syria endangers both the Druze community and our soldiers, and must be stopped immediately," the IDF warned.