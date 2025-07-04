A report published by Channel 12 News on Friday reveals a broad picture of the construction and settlement boom in Judea and Samaria during the current government's term, which began in early 2023.

According to the data released, there has been a sharp increase in the scale of construction, the declaration of new settlements, and the establishment of illegal outposts in the past year and a half - a process that is reported to be part of a stated policy to strengthen the Jewish presence in the area.

The report states that since the current government's rise to power, 50 new settlements have been declared in four phases. This marks an increase of about 40%.

In terms of construction, in 2025 alone, the number of housing units reached a peak of 19,389. Since the current government began its term, a total of 41,709 housing units have been advanced—more than during the entire period from 2017 to 2022 combined.

Alongside legal construction, there has been a sharp rise in the establishment of illegal outposts: by the end of 2024, 214 illegal outposts were documented, 66 of which were established during the war. This represents an increase of nearly 300% compared to the two years preceding the current government. Most of the outposts are pasture farms, with their areas now covering approximately 787 square kilometers.

In terms of enforcement, the data points to a significant gap: in the past two years, 1,238 illegal Palestinian structures were demolished—a 49% increase compared to the corresponding period. In contrast, the number of Jewish structures demolished was only 84—a sharp decrease compared to the past.

Alongside these data, during the current government's term, the declaration of approximately 24,000 dunams of state land in the Jordan Valley was completed.